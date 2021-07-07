DEVELOPINGLarge Police Presence Responds To Home In Olney
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A large police presence responded to a home in Philadelphia’s Olney section, Wednesday morning. SWAT officers could be seen going in and out of a home on the 500 block of West Somerville Avenue.

At least one person was taken out in a stretcher. There is no word on that person’s injuries.

Police remain on the scene.

