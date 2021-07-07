PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A large police presence responded to a home in Philadelphia’s Olney section, Wednesday morning. SWAT officers could be seen going in and out of a home on the 500 block of West Somerville Avenue.Philadelphia Weather: Another Day Of Extreme Heat, Strong Storms Possible This Wednesday Evening
At least one person was taken out in a stretcher. There is no word on that person’s injuries.READ MORE: 12 More People To Cash In As City Holds Second Philly Vax Sweepstakes Drawing
Police remain on the scene.MORE NEWS: Independent Investigation Launched Into Edward Mathews After Racist Rant, Mount Laurel Police's Response To Incident
Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates on this developing story.