BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — A hunter will spend the next seven to 20 years behind bars for accidentally killing a man at a Bucks County park. A judge sentenced Kenneth Heller Wednesday after he pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter.
He admitted to shooting and killing 18-year-old Jason Kutt at Nockamixon State Park last October.
Kutt was watching the sunset with his girlfriend when he was killed.
Heller must also pay a $10,000 fine to Kutt’s family.