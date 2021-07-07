MOUNT LAUREL, N.J. (CBS) — The Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office says it is launching an independent investigation into 45-year-old Edward Cagney Mathews, of Mount Laurel. He was arrested Monday night and charged after a video surfaced of him hurling slurs and other racist language at neighbors, who are Black.
Mathews' arrest came during a protest of hundreds of people outside his home on Gramercy Way.
Neighbors say they've complained about Mathews for years. But he wasn't arrested until the now-viral video was posted to social media.
In it, Mathews is heard likening a Black man to a wild animal. And in another video, he is heard using the N-word.
In a joint statement Tuesday, several Burlington County leaders announced the independent investigation into all incidents involving Mathews. They also say an investigation will be launched into the Mount Laurel Police Department's handling of the incident depicted in the viral video.
Mathews will remain in jail until his first court appearance later this week.