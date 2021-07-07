PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — After fostering and adopting from the Stray Network Animal Rescue, Tara McFadden wanted to continue to help, but as a busy elementary school teacher, she didn’t have the time.

So, during the pandemic, she got creative.

“I couldn’t put 100% into fostering and the kids, so decided to start selling some of my artwork to see if I could still get donations for the Stray Network,” McFadden said.

McFadden called her new business Refurbishing For Rescues. She fixes up furniture, creates art and sells the products. 100% of the profits go to the Stray Network.

The nonprofit has a mission to save and rehome dogs that are in desperate need of rescue, from momma dogs to major medical cases.

“It’s a good way to mix my love of art and love of dogs and be able to pay it forward for a great cause,” McFadden said.

McFadden can’t believe the response.

“I thought I would just do one or two pieces, and that would be the end of it, and it’s kind of taken a life of its own,” McFadden said.

So far, McFadden has raised over $3,000. And the Stray Network is grateful for her contributions.

“The funds that she generates can go towards spays, and neuters, and our momma dogs for their heartworm treatments, and it’s — it’s such an amazing journey she’s taking with us,” Jennifer Clements-Rhoades with the Stray Network said.

McFadden doesn’t know what the future holds, but she plans to continue combining her two passions, animals and art, in her pursuit to save rescue dogs’ lives.

“It is so wonderful that she could think outside the box, and that she could help us in this special way,” Clements-Rhoades said.

“As long as I enjoy doing the art, and people enjoy the work, and I can get some money to the Stray Network, it’s all good,” McFadden said.

If you’d like to get in touch with McFadden and Refurbishing For Rescues, click here.