2 Homeless People Shot In Kensington, Philadelphia Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police say two homeless people were shot in Kensington. The shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Kensington and Allegheny Avenues.
A 63-year-old woman was shot in both legs.
A 26-year-old man was shot in one leg.
They're both in stable condition.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.