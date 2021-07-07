PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Twelve more people can cash in for getting vaccinated in Philadelphia Tuesday. The city is holding the second of three drawings for the Philly Vax sweepstakes.
There are six $1,000 prizes, four $5,000 prizes and two winners will take home $50,000.
Half of the winners will come from the 19133 zip code in North Philadelphia because it has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the city.
The other half of the winners will be selected from across the city.
