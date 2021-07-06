PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The uncle of a 10-year-old girl is now facing charges after the little girl accidentally shot and killed herself in Kingsessing. Prosecutors charged Tyree Miles with involuntary manslaughter.
His niece killed herself in her home on Whitby Avenue last Thursday night after finding a gun in the house.READ MORE: Hundreds Protest After Mount Laurel Man's Racist Rant Is Caught On Video, Goes Viral
Deputy Police Commissioner Robin Wimberly said tragedies like this are happening too often.READ MORE: Philadelphia Native Christie Valdiserri Removed From Big Brother Due To Positive COVID-19 Test
“This is the second child in less than a week to die from an accidental gunshot wound. We all have the right to bear arms in our home but we also have to be responsible,” Wimberly said.
This was the second time in two weeks a 10-year-old has accidentally shot and killed themselves in Philadelphia.MORE NEWS: Philadelphia Weather: High Heat, Excessive Humidity Return To Delaware Valley, Temperatures To Feel Like 100+
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.