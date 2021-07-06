HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS/AP) — Get ready to pay more to drive the Pennsylvania Turnpike. Tolls on the turnpike will rise another 5% in January, the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission decided Tuesday.
The agency board voted to impose the higher rates as of Jan. 2.
The most common E-ZPass fare for a passenger vehicle will rise by a dime, from $1.60 to $1.70. Those being charged through a scan of their license plate will see the most common fare go from $3.90 to $4.10.
The most common truck fare will go from $13 to $13.70 for E-ZPass, and from $26.60 to $28 for toll-by-plate.
This is the 14th straight year tolls are going up on the turnpike, but officials say 2022 will be the first time in six years that fares will have jumped by less than 6%.
The turnpike has pumped more than $7 billion in funding from tolls to the state Transportation Department since 2007.
