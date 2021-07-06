PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s considered one of the top clothing boutiques in the city. For nearly a century, Sophy Curson has been providing customized shopping experiences.

You’re probably familiar with some of their famous customers. In this week’s Open For Business feature, CBS3 heads to Rittenhouse to see how this family-owned business has managed to stand the test of time.

In Philly, generations of women just may say you’re never fully dressed without a stop to Sophy Curson.

It’s a fine women’s clothing boutique in Rittenhouse that’s known for its window displays and its personal touch in the parlor, where every woman’s wish for something spectacular is whisked from the couch and taken into their coveted close.

Upon their return, clothing dreams come true.

Sophy’s nephew, David Schwartz, is the third-generation owner and the one who never left his summer job. During COVID-19, he said their famous doorbell did ring, but it was women in need of different things.

As the world outside of the window continues to change with wants and needs, they look forward to many more moments like this that will never go out of style.

