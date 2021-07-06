PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It appears the official hat supplier of Major League Baseball has once again (mostly) struck out with a new collection. New Era on Tuesday released its Mixed Font Snapback Hat line, and, well, the hats have received far from a positive reaction on Twitter from Philadelphia Phillies fans.

First, here is the Phillies’ design:

You can view all of the Mixed Font Snapback Hat collection by clicking here. To be fair, all of the Mixed Font Snapback Hat collection caps have sold out, which means there are people out there who saw the hats and decided to spend $31.99 plus shipping and handling and taxes to secure themselves one. Kudos.

Still, the hats did bring about a comical reaction on Twitter.

New Era’s wonton disregard for good standards and judgment is something to behold. https://t.co/ucpRzz0Z5X — John Metzler (@bluejaysbeat) July 6, 2021

I am afraid to find out if this is a real, MLB-licensed hat, so I'm going to pretend it's fake and laugh. https://t.co/W4lk1kuujw — Trip Somers (@one_pitch_man) July 6, 2021

This is the worst thing I’ve ever seen https://t.co/whI5YFIZBd — Justin G. (@JustGriff2) July 6, 2021

this isn't real. there's no way this was intentionally designed by someone https://t.co/WVoTVjujLF — Sincerepilled Sarah 🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍🌈🇵🇸 (@phenotypical_1) July 6, 2021

someone said “let me make a hat that’s as ugly as the bullpen” https://t.co/JjC6EG6Llb — lindsay (@_lindssss) July 6, 2021

May actually be worse than the bullpen https://t.co/6qkxgNLLc1 — its only Joe (@RuinedBullpen) July 6, 2021

this hat just asked me for a smoke https://t.co/pmhtLwDtJd — Absolutely Hammered (@AH_Pod) July 6, 2021

SOLD OUT??? How many did they make??? THREE???? pic.twitter.com/290vnUfvRr — Moshe Schorr (@MosheSchorr) July 6, 2021

One user, though, did find the hat fitting for the Phils.

Back in May, New Era quickly pulled its Local Market collection after severe backlash from Twitter users.

Those were something. They didn’t last.

The Mixed Font Snapback Hat collection is also something, but the reaction on social media wasn’t harsh enough this time around for New Era to run it back.