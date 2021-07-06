PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Indianapolis Colts are having a little fun at the expense of Eagles nation. The Colts tweeted this cartoon of former Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz bringing a Philly cheesesteak to a Fourth of July barbecue.
Grab yourself a plate.
Happy Fourth, Colts Nation! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/TStDbhQQVS
— Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) July 4, 2021
Colts coach Frank Reich, who also used to coach for the Eagles, said “we don’t eat those anymore.”
As you might expect, Eagles fans roasted the Colts on Twitter for the dig.
This BBQ would be a super spreader event https://t.co/lpbpyEIomn pic.twitter.com/w83sFiHnyT
This BBQ would be a super spreader event https://t.co/lpbpyEIomn pic.twitter.com/w83sFiHnyT

— ben natan (@thebennatan) July 5, 2021
Lol, they depicted him fumbling the cheesesteak. https://t.co/qSqEs5TMhw
— Jimmy Kempski (@JimmyKempski) July 4, 2021
The Colts may have gotten the last laugh with a response tweet thanking Eagles fans for the engagement.
— Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) July 4, 2021