PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Alleged serial killer Keith Gibson was indicted on 41 felony charges by Delaware authorities Tuesday. Those charges include two murders, attempted murder, robberies and assaults.

Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings says Gibson killed two people, including a Metro PCS store employee, and assaulted four others over the course of three weeks in May and June.

“This indictment lays out one of the most vicious, staggering crime sprees I’ve seen in my career,” Jennings said. “It is even more disturbing to think, based on what investigators have revealed in Pennsylvania, that this may just be the tip of the iceberg. We have assigned some of the DOJ’s most experienced prosecutors to this case and we will ensure that this man faces justice for the senseless carnage that he has caused. In the meantime, my heart is with the victims, especially the families of Leslie Basilio and Ronald Wright. My thanks go out to our law enforcement partners, including the indispensable efforts of the Elsmere and Wilmington Police Departments.”

Prosecutors say Gibson shot and killed 28-year-old Leslie Ruiz-Basilio during a robbery at the Metro PCS in Elsmere, Delaware, on May 15. Authorities say he then shot and killed 42-year-old Ronald Wright during a robbery and assaulted another victim.

Gibson was arrested on June 8 following the robbery of a Rite Aid store in Wilmington. During the armed robbery, an employee managed to put a GPS tracker in the bag of cash, which helped police locate him.

In Philadelphia, Gibson is also accused of the shooting death of Dunkin’ manager Christine Lugo, and the murder of his own mother.

A recent string of murders has been tied to Gibson’s name, starting with his mother’s murder back in February. Christine Gibson, who dedicated her life to helping people in recovery, was at work in East Falls, Philadephia when she was killed. Loved ones feared her only son had something to do with it.

“We were suspicious, but we had no proof,” United Peers Operations Manager Linda Osuigwe said.