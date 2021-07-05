PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 20-year-old man is in critical condition after Philadelphia police say he was stabbed in the throat. The incident happened early Friday around 2:33 a.m. in Center City.
Officers said the victim was sitting in the 1000 block of Walnut Street when two women approached him.
One suspect, an unknown Black female, stabbed him in the throat, police said. She and the other suspect, a white woman, ran; they were last seen on 11th Street.
One suspect, an unknown Black female, stabbed him in the throat, police said. She and the other suspect, a white woman, ran; they were last seen on 11th Street.

The two are wanted for aggravated assault. Authorities released security footage of the suspects before the incident.
The victim is currently hospitalized, the department said.
Anyone with information should call (215) 686-TIPS.