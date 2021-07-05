CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 20-year-old man is in critical condition after Philadelphia police say he was stabbed in the throat. The incident happened early Friday around 2:33 a.m. in Center City.

Officers said the victim was sitting in the 1000 block of Walnut Street when two women approached him.

READ MORE: Penn Wynne Firefighter Dies While Battling House Fire, Officials Say

One suspect, an unknown Black female, stabbed him in the throat, police said. She and the other suspect, a white woman, ran; they were last seen on 11th Street.

The two are wanted for aggravated assault. Authorities released security footage of the suspects before the incident.

READ MORE: Philadelphia Weather: Heat Returns As Temperatures Soar Into Upper 80s Monday

The victim is currently hospitalized, the department said.

MORE NEWS: Men Hold Parking Garage Attendant At Gunpoint In Chinatown Robbery, Philadelphia Police Say

Anyone with information should call (215) 686-TIPS.