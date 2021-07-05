LOWER MERION TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) – A Penn Wynne firefighter is dead after responding to a house fire Sunday night, according to a statement from Lower Merion Township. Volunteer firefighter Sean DeMuynck, 35, died in the line of duty during what the township says was his final shift.
Officials say DeMuynck responded to Rosedale Road in Wynnewood around 10:34 p.m. Sunday, along with other members of the Penn Wynne Fire Company. About half an hour later, a mayday call went out, and other firefighters found DeMuynck on the third floor of the home.
Emergency crews took DeMuynck to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
DeMuynck worked as a volunteer firefighter with the department since August 2019. In a statement, the Township said he and his wife planned on moving back to Canada Monday in order to be closer to family.
A press conference is scheduled at 1 p.m.