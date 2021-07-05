PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia region will be heating up as the long holiday weekend comes to an end. Temperatures are anticipated to soar into the upper 80s on Monday afternoon.

Humidity levels will remain comfortable, however that changes by Tuesday.

Highs on Tuesday and Wednesday will soar into the mid-90s and temperatures will feel like they are in the low 100s.

Rain chance return Tuesday evening and again on Wednesday night.

Then, the focus turns to the question of what Elsa will bring to the Philadelphia region. The Eyewitness News Weather Team continues to anticipate indirect impacts from the system.

The previous model runs displayed a surge of tropical moisture overtaking the region’s atmosphere Thursday and into Thursday night.

Showers and thunderstorms appear likely on Thursday. This forecast is dependent on Elsa’s track and exact impacts to our area to be determined.

TROPICS: Tropical Storm Elsa still has its sights set on Florida this week. The current forecast track indicates a potential landfall along the west-central coastline area as a 60-mph tropical storm late Tuesday night. The forecast continues to evolve.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for your most up-to-date forecast.