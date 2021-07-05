MOUNT LAUREL, N.J. (CBS) – A South Jersey community is protesting Monday after a disturbing confrontation between two Mount Laurel neighbors was captured on video. A large group is gathering in reaction to a harassment incident that happened on the 3800 block of Gramercy Way on Friday around 7:50 p.m.

Police say the victim’s neighbor, Edward Cagney Mathews, 45, harassed her and other neighbors. Authorities said the social media video caught him “shouting offensive and racial slurs.”

Mathews has been charged with harassment and biased intimidation.

“The Mount Laurel Police Department does not tolerate hate or bias intimidation in any form,” the department wrote in their release. “This type of behavior is totally unacceptable. We can assure our residents that incidents like this are thoroughly investigated and that those who commit such offenses will be held accountable for their actions.”

*Warning: The video linked below includes strong language.*

A video posted to Facebook of the confrontation has gone viral. As of Monday afternoon, the clip has amassed around 43,000 views and more than 2,300 comments.

Neighbors tell CBS3’s Alexandria Hoff the recorded incident is not the first time Mathews has allegedly harassed others. Neighbors say most confrontations involving Mathews have been with Black residents, but also include interracial couples, Indian residents and even the elderly.

Neighbors are telling me that this man has been harassing neighbors for years. One video confrontation showing him using the n-word dates back 3 years ago. They say most attacks have been on black neighbors but interracial couples, Indian and the elderly have been confronted too https://t.co/2u3oAFwZYt — Alexandria Hoff (@AlexandriaHoff) July 5, 2021

The department said they are also investigating “other incidents” involving Mathews and urge anyone with information to call (856) 234-8300 or the confidential tip line (856) 234-1414 Ext. 1599.