PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Fourth of July holiday could mean more delays for neighborhoods already struggling with trash pickup in Philadelphia. There’s no trash or recycling pick up Monday because the city is observing the July 4 holiday.
That means workers will be one day behind schedule for the rest of the week.READ MORE: South Jersey Community Protesting After Mount Laurel Man Charged For Racist Rant Against Neighbors
As Philadelphia climbs out of pandemic restrictions, city trash is continuing to pile up.
For the past two months, the city Sanitation Department has been operating on delays, citing a number of challenges.READ MORE: 14-Year-Old Boy Fighting For Life After Being Shot In Head In North Philadelphia, Police Say
“It’s largely due to increased volume, the pandemic and some staffing challenges that we’re facing,” Streets Department Deputy Commissioner Keith Warren said.
Staffing issues coupled with increased mounds of trash has sanitation workers scrambling to keep up.MORE NEWS: Nearly 80 Shots Fired In West Philadelphia Shooting That Injured 2 Teens, Killed 2 Men, Police Say