By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Indianapolis Colts are having a little fun at the expense of Eagles nation. The Colts tweeted this cartoon of former Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz bringing a Philly cheesesteak to a Fourth of July barbecue.

Colts coach Frank Reich, who also used to coach for the Eagles, said “we don’t eat those anymore.”

As you might expect, Eagles fans roasted the Colts on Twitter for the dig.

The Colts may have gotten the last laugh with a response tweet thanking Eagles fans for the engagement.