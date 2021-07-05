PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 16-year-old boy is fighting for his life after he was shot in the head in North Philadelphia Monday. It happened at the intersection of 33rd and Oxford Streets just before 5:30 p.m.
Police say the teen was in the driver's seat of a car when another car pulled up and gunshots rang out. The 16-year-old was shot once in the head. He is currently in extremely critical condition at the hospital.
A 15-year-old boy in the passenger seat was shot once in the right foot and is in stable condition, according to police.
A third teenager in the back seat was not injured.
“The older young folks in the neighborhood are supposed to be taking care of these younger kids. They’re supposed to be looking out for them. This is just senseless and it seems like the same story almost every day, just a different corner, different block,” Philadelphia Police Deputy Commissioner Christine Coulter said.
No arrests have been made.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.