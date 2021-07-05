PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 14-year-old boy is fighting for his life after he was shot in the head in North Philadelphia Monday. It happened at the intersection of 33rd and Oxford Streets just before 5:30 p.m.
Police say the 14-year-old was shot once in the head. He is currently in extremely critical condition at the hospital.
A 15-year-old boy was shot once in the right foot and is in stable condition, according to police.
No arrests have been made.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.