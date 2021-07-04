PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – SEPTA will have additional service for the Fourth of July celebrations around the city. Buses, trolleys, regional rail, and the Broad Street and Market-Frankford lines will be running on a Sunday schedule.
There will be extra Market-Frankford, Broad Street Line, and Regional Rail service for the fireworks on the Parkway on Sunday night.
And bus routes that operate in the area of the Parkway will be detoured for the fireworks.
Driving? See the road closures in place for the Fourth of July.