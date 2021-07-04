PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two people are injured after a double shooting in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood, police say. The shooting happened on the 3300 block of H Street just before 7 p.m. Sunday.
Police say a 25-year-old man was shot once. He was transported to an area hospital and placed in critical condition.
A 23-year-old man was also shot. He was transported to an area hospital and placed in stable condition.
No arrest has been made at this time.
