PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – With the state of Pennsylvania returning to a sense of normalcy as the state continues to reopen, the return of fireworks displays is sure to be a massive hit after missing 2020 due to the ongoing pandemic.
Are you looking to attend an upcoming event for the Fourth of July weekend? Take a look below at upcoming events surrounding the Tri-State area.READ MORE: SEPTA To Have Additional Service For 4th Of July Celebrations
JULY 2
Delaware
When: July 2, 9:15 p.m.
Where: UD Athletic Complex, Newark
New Jersey
Rider University Independent Day fireworks
When: July 2, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Where: 2083 Lawrenceville Road
JULY 3
New Jersey
City of Woodbury Fireworks Show
When: July 3, gates open at 6 p.m.
Where: Woodbury High School stadium
JULY 4
Pennsylvania
Wawa Welcomes America 2021
When: July 4, 7 – 11 p.m.
Where: The Mann Center 5201 Parkside Ave, Philadelphia
READ MORE: Wawa Welcome America Returns With Live, In-Person Events This Fourth Of July
The fireworks show is set to start at 9:30 p.m. at the Benjamin Franklin Parkway while urging people to arrive early between Eakins Oval and Logan Circle to find a seat for the event.
Sesame Place
When: July 4, 9 p.m.
Where: 100 Sesame Road, Langhorne
Pottstown GoFouth! Fireworks Show
When: July 4, 9 p.m.
Where: Memorial Park, 75 W King St., Pottstown
Tredyriffin Tonwship 4th of July CelebrationREAD MORE: Road Closures In Place For 4th Of July Celebrations In Philadelphia
When: July 4, 7:15 p.m. to 9:15 p.m., fireworks start at dusk
Where: Wilson Farm Park, 500 Lee Road, Chesterbrook
Delaware
When: July 4th, 2 – 9 p.m.
Where: Tubman-Garrett Riverfront Park, Wilmington
Middletown’s Annual 4th of July Fireworks
When: July 4th, 8 a.m. – 10 p.m.
Where: Silver Lake Park, Middleton
Dover Fourth of July Celebration
When: July 4, 7 p.m.
Where: Legislative Mall, Dover
Fourth of July in Bethany Beach
When: July 4 – 5, 7:30 p.m.
Where: Bethany Beach near Wellington Parkway
When: July 4, dusk
Where: Lewes Beach, visible from multiple parts of the beach
New Jersey
Freedom Festival – Southside Johnny
When: July 4, event starts at 5 p.m., fireworks at 9:30 p.m.
Where: Wiggins Park, 2 Riverside Drive, Camden
When: July 4, 9 p.m.
Where: Near Music Pier
When: July 4, 9 p.m.
Where: Along the Stone Harbor beachfrontMORE NEWS: Philadelphia Ranked 20th Best City To Celebrate 4th Of July, WalletHub Report Finds