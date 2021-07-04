PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Chopper 3 was over the Wawa Welcome America fireworks show at the Art Museum on Sunday night. Fans young and old came out to get their spots early to take in the celebration for the 4th of July.
The fireworks are always a special tradition and perhaps a bit more this year after they were canceled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.READ MORE: Several People Shot In West Philadelphia, Police Say
Almost time for fireworks 🎇 #Philadelphia https://t.co/8iiPwwBk3f pic.twitter.com/DMOPWanHPg
— Alicia Roberts (@ARobertsCBS) July 5, 2021
