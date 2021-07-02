PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A little girl was shot and killed in what Philadelphia police say appears to be an accidental shooting. It happened around 9:30 p.m. Thursday inside a home on the 5500 block of Whitby Avenue in Kingsessing.
Police say the child, who is approximately 10 years old, was shot in the head.
She was rushed to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia where she died.
Deputy Police Commissioner Robin Wimberly says tragedies like this are happening too often.
“This is the second child in less than a week to die from an accidental gunshot wound. We all have the right to bear arms in our home but we also have to be responsible,” Wimberly said.
Investigators say there were other people in the home when the shooting happened.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.