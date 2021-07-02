PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Wildlife officials in Pennsylvania and Delaware are investigating after dozens of songbirds have died from what they’re calling an “unknown” disease. There have been deaths in multiple mid-Atlantic states and Washington, D.C.
According to the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control, the disorder includes swollen eyes and crusty discharge. Some of the neurological symptoms include erratic flight behavior and stumbling.READ MORE: First Lady Jill Biden Will Join Wawa's Welcome America's Fourth Of July Celebration Of Freedom Ceremony
Delaware reported “more than 50” birds dying from this disease. The Pennsylvania Game Commission released numbers on their own cases, saying they’ve received 34 cases across 27 counties.READ MORE: Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment On The Way?
Anyone who sees birds experiencing these symptoms, or finds a dead bird with these symptoms, should report it to their local wildlife office. Pennsylvania residents can file a report here.MORE NEWS: Philadelphia Weather: Drying Out And Cooling Off For 4th Of July
In the meantime, wildlife officials gave the following tips for homeowners:
- Cease feeding birds and providing water in birdbaths until this wildlife mortality event has concluded to prevent potential spread between birds and to other wildlife.
- Clean feeders and birdbaths with a 10% bleach solution.
- Avoid handling dead or injured wild birds. Wear disposable gloves if it’s necessary to handle a bird.
- Keep pets away from sick or dead birds as a standard precaution.
- To dispose of dead birds, place them in a sealable plastic bag and discard them with household trash. This will prevent disease transmission to other birds and wildlife.