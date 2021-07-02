WEST CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) — A Pennsylvania Leadership Charter School faculty member is facing charges after sexually assaulting a student, according to the West Goshen Police Department. Forty-year-old Seth Jason Reich, of Downingtown, was arrested Thursday.

Reich faces charges for sexual assault, unlawful contact with a minor and corruption of minors, according to police.

The department said the investigation started after a report of multiple incidents involving a student from Pennsylvania Leadership Charter School. A complaint filed during the investigation said the student was a 17-year-old in his acting class.

The document released by the Chester County DA says the now 19-year-old woman came to authorities in June and described the incidents to authorities. According to the document, Reich and the victim exchanged numbers to discuss the school play. The victim told investigators the two would have lunch together as well, and that the texts became “flirty.”

In May 2019, the victim said Reich told her to wear a skirt to school; when she arrived at his office wearing the skirt, the two kissed for the first time and eventually had sex, she told authorities. She left the school soon after the incident.

The victim stopped being Reich’s student in June 2019, and the two continued a relationship until March 2021, according to the complaint.

During a second meeting with authorities last month, the victim called Reich, who admitted to their relationship while she was 17-years-old.

Reich is currently in the Chester County Prison. His bail is set for $25,000.