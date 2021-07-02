PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A quintuple shooting in East Mount Airy has left a man fighting for his life. Police said the incident happened shortly before 3 p.m. Friday on the 7700 block of Ogontz Avenue.
Police said a 30-year-old man was shot three times — once in his face, once in his hand, and once in his leg — and was rushed to Einstein Hospital, where he was placed in critical condition.
Authorities said the four other victims all were rushed to the hospital and placed in stable condition.
According to police, a 61-year-old woman was shot once in the foot; a 30-year-old man suffered a graze wound to his shoulder; a 47-year-old man was shot twice, once in his back and once in his shoulder; and a 25-year-old woman suffered a graze wound to her leg.
At this time, police said no weapons have been recovered and no arrests have been made.
