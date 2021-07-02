PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — First Lady Dr. Jill Biden will take part in Philadelphia’s Fourth of July celebrations. The city announced Friday that Biden will join the Celebration of Freedom Ceremony on Sunday during Wawa’s Welcome America.

The Celebration of Freedom Ceremony will take place on Sunday at 10:30 a.m. on Independence Square.

The ceremony “celebrates the Fourth of July and observes the evolving history of America’s freedom,” and will feature performances by the Philly POPS and R&B artist Saleka.

According to officials, there will be an abbreviated reading of the Declaration of Independence featuring 1000 Black Girl Books founder 16-year-old Marley Dias and artist Cam Anthony.

Tickets for the ceremony are free and are on a first-come, first-served basis.

This year’s free concert with Bebe Rexha and Flo Rida has moved from the Ben Franklin Parkway to the Mann Center in Fairmount Park with limited seating and tickets are required.

“We’re making new tickets available every day,” Welcome America CEO Michael DelBene said. “And they’ll be made available every day up to and including July 4.”

Following the concert, live fireworks will take flight.

The July 4th fireworks return to the Philadelphia Museum of Art this year. The show begins at 9:30 p.m. and guests are invited to start gathering along the Parkway at 8 p.m.

