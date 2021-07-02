Philadelphia Police: Man Stabbed In Neck Following Argument At Center City Bar

CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police say an argument in a Center City bar ended in a stabbing several blocks away. Police say it all started shortly after 2:30 a.m. Friday after an altercation at a club in the area of 13th and St. James Streets.

After leaving the bar, several individuals continued their altercation onto the street and a man in his 20s was stabbed once in the neck at 11th and Walnut Streets.

The victim ran for help and was able to get to Jefferson Hospital.

He’s now in critical but stable condition.