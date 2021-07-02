Philadelphia Police: Man Stabbed In Neck Following Argument At Center City Bar

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police say an argument in a Center City bar ended in a stabbing several blocks away. Police say it all started shortly after 2:30 a.m. Friday after an altercation at a club in the area of 13th and St. James Streets.
After leaving the bar, several individuals continued their altercation onto the street and a man in his 20s was stabbed once in the neck at 11th and Walnut Streets.READ MORE: 4th Of July Weekend Expected To Be Busiest Travel Weekend Since Start Of Pandemic Young Girl Killed In Apparent Accidental Shooting Inside Kingsessing Home, Police Say
The victim ran for help and was able to get to Jefferson Hospital.MORE NEWS: Police: Man Shot In Alley In Southwest Philadelphia
He’s now in critical but stable condition.