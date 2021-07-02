CAPE MAY, N.J. (CBS) — It’s another SummerFest Friday and we’re taking the fun to Cape May. There are so many interesting things to see and do around town and Vittoria Woodill found an activity with a new spin.

There are some things you can only see by car, some things you can only see by boat and in Cape May, some things you can only see by railbike.

If you’ve never heard of this kind of excursion, buckle up. Because if you’re looking to power your own ride on old railroad tracks and explore mother nature on the move, these bikes are for you.

Revolution Rail Company first got into gear in a tiny little town called North Creek by Lake George in New York but since Ed LaScala, one of the partners, is a Jersey guy, these bikes eventually crossed into Cape May.

Now, he takes riders on a sensory journey for miles that’s ever-changing with the seasons as you chug, rather, peddle, along the Cape May seashore line. You’re bound to stop in your tracks.

“We go through the marsh that few people ever see. The highlight of the trip is the Garrett Family Preserve. That 180 acres of just natural wonder is just amazing. And you’ll see plenty of their meadows that are planted with vegetation to attract migratory species like the monarch butterfly and various migratory birds,” LaScala said.

And what’s even better is that anyone can do it.

“We bring 95-year-old grandparents, heart transplant patients, children that have different challenges, they can all get out on the trail with their family,” LaScala said.

