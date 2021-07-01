PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A little girl was shot and killed in what Philadelphia police say appears to be an accidental shooting. It happened around 9:30 p.m. Thursday inside a home on the 5500 block of Whitby Avenue in Kingsessing.
Police say the child, who is approximately 10 years old, was shot in the head.
She was rushed to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia where she died.
Police are not releasing any more information at this time.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.