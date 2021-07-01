PHILADELPHIA (CBS)- Since the Sixers season ended in the second round with a heartbreaking Game 7 loss to the Atlanta Hawks, speculation about the future of the team and Ben Simmons in particular has kicked into high gear. According to a report from Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer, the team is ‘hoping’ for a chance to acquire Damian Lillard, which would likely mean sending Simmons out West.
O’Connor’s column today focused on the Los Angeles Clippers and what that front office will look to do this offseason in the wake of falling short of the goal of making the NBA Finals once again. In writing about the potential trade options the Clippers could look into, O’Connor mentioned Ben Simmons while also dropping the information about the team’s interest in Lillard.READ MORE: Wolf Vetoes Ban On Governmental, College 'Vaccine Passports'
“There’s also Ben Simmons, the Sixers All-Star who spends nearly all of his off time in Los Angeles and would add a much-needed playmaking dimension to the Clippers. But regardless of the other pieces involved in a potential deal, would Leonard want to team up with Simmons after the latter’s disastrous postseason? Is that a deal the Sixers would want to make, when league sources say they’re also hoping for an opportunity to land Lillard?”
Earlier this week, the Portland point guard was reported to be frustrated with the team’s recent coaching search and their inability to build a contending team around him. The report kicked off speculation about potential landing spots and the Sixers were installed as one of the favorites to land him if (and it’s a big if) Portland were willing to move him.
Damian Lillard next team odds:
New York Knicks +250READ MORE: Medical Examiner's Office Confirms Remains Found In Frankford Are Of Dog, Not Human
Philadelphia 76ers+275
Miami Heat +300
Los Angeles Lakers +350
Los Angeles Clippers +400
Boston Celtics +450
Find our full Lillard trade breakdown here: #NBA https://t.co/pGJCEq7XKJ
— Odds Shark (@OddsShark) June 24, 2021
Presumably, the price for Lillard would include Simmons who, despite his struggles in this year’s playoffs, is soon to be 25, a three-time All-Star and two-time NBA All-Defense first team selection. The question of what other assets would need to be included to pique the Trail Blazers interest remains.MORE NEWS: Bill Cosby Freed From Prison After Sexual Assault Conviction Overturned By Pennsylvania Supreme Court
And, it’s worth pointing out that O’Connor’s wording “hoping for an opportunity” isn’t indicating that the Sixers have even begun talks with the Blazers. Instead it would imply that the Sixers, like most of the league’s 29 other teams, would be interested in acquiring the soon to be 31-year-old point guard if he becomes available.