MILFORD, Del. (CBS) — Several tornado warnings were issued for parts of New Jersey and Delaware as severe storms rolled through the region Thursday afternoon.
CBS3 meteorologist Matt Peterson says a National Weather Service spotter reported a possible tornado near Milford, Delaware, around 5 p.m. Whether a tornado touched down or not will be confirmed by the NWS in the coming days.
Video from a viewer named Matt in Milford shows the possible funnel off in the distance.
Ominous clouds were also spotted in Cape May, New Jersey.
