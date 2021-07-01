PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Phillies will honor three team legends in early August, capped off with the team retiring Roy Halladay’s No. 34. The Wall of Fame weekend festivities begin on Aug. 6 when the Mets come to town.

On Friday, Aug. 6, former Phillies president and CEO David Montgomery will posthumously receive the Buck O’Neil Lifetime Achievement Award during the Hall of Fame’s Annual Awards Presentation on July 24.

The team will celebrate Montgomery’s legacy during an on-field tribute before the game.

It’s one of the highest honors given by the Hall of Fame and the Phillies will be celebrating this remarkable achievement, as well as the legacy of Montgomery, during a special on-field tribute at Citizens Bank Park.

On Saturday, Manny Trillo, a member of the 1980 World Series team, will be inducted into the Toyota Phillies Wall of Fame. Trillo will then throw out the first pitch.

And on Sunday, Halladay’s number will be retired during a pregame ceremony. Former Phils catcher Carlos Ruiz will take part in the ceremony. He was behind the plate for many of Halladay’s starts in pinstripes, including his perfect game in 2010 and his playoff no-hitter that same year.

Halladay’s 34 will be the seventh number retired in Phillies history — Richie Ashburn (1), Robin Roberts (36), Steve Carlton (32), Mike Schmidt (20), Jim Bunning (14), Dick Allen (15), and Jackie Robinson (42).

Phillies players will wear a special “34” patch on their jerseys.

“We look forward to joining our fans as we honor three remarkable men and the extraordinary impact they had on the game of baseball,” said Phillies Executive Vice President David Buck. “David Montgomery, Manny Trillo and Roy Halladay are all legends in their own right, each making an indelible mark in our history. It is only fitting that our Toyota Phillies Wall of Fame Weekend be dedicated to ensuring that their incredible contributions be forever remembered and celebrated for generations to come.”

Halladay was posthumously inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 2019.