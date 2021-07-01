PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 46-year-old man is fighting for his life after a triple shooting in Kensington. Philadelphia Police said it happened shortly after 5:15 p.m. Thursday at Amber and Willard Streets.
Police said the man was shot once in the head. He was rushed to Temple University Hospital and placed in critical condition, according to police.READ MORE: Severe Weather Causes Delays At Philadelphia International Airport During Busy Fourth Of July Travel Period
Authorities said a 20-year-old man was shot three times in his torso and twice in his left leg and a 21-year-old man was shot twice in his left arm and once in his right arm. According to the police, both victims were placed in stable condition at area hospitals.READ MORE: Possible Tornado Spotted Near Milford, Delaware, As Severe Storms Hit Region
At this time, police said there are no arrests.MORE NEWS: Bill Cosby Ready To Get Back To Work And Entertain, Spokesperson Says
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.