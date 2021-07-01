PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – With the state of Pennsylvania returning to a sense of normalcy as the state continues to reopen, the return of fireworks displays is sure to be a massive hit after missing 2020 due to the ongoing pandemic.

Are you looking to attend an upcoming event for the Fourth of July weekend? Take a look below at upcoming events surrounding the Tri-State area.

JULY 2

Delaware

Freedom Fireworks

When: July 2, 9:15 p.m.

Where: UD Athletic Complex, Newark

New Jersey

Rider University Independent Day fireworks

When: July 2, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Where: 2083 Lawrenceville Road

JULY 3

New Jersey

City of Woodbury Fireworks Show

When: July 3, gates open at 6 p.m.

Where: Woodbury High School stadium

JULY 4

Pennsylvania

Wawa Welcomes America 2021

When: July 4, 7 – 11 p.m.

Where: The Mann Center 5201 Parkside Ave, Philadelphia

The fireworks show is set to start at 9:30 p.m. at the Benjamin Franklin Parkway while urging people to arrive early between Eakins Oval and Logan Circle to find a seat for the event.

Sesame Place

When: July 4, 9 p.m.

Where: 100 Sesame Road, Langhorne

Pottstown GoFouth! Fireworks Show

When: July 4, 9 p.m.

Where: Memorial Park, 75 W King St., Pottstown

Tredyriffin Tonwship 4th of July Celebration

When: July 4, 7:15 p.m. to 9:15 p.m., fireworks start at dusk

Where: Wilson Farm Park, 500 Lee Road, Chesterbrook

Delaware

Fireworks in Delaware

When: July 4th, 2 – 9 p.m.

Where: Tubman-Garrett Riverfront Park, Wilmington

Middletown’s Annual 4th of July Fireworks

When: July 4th, 8 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Where: Silver Lake Park, Middleton

Dover Fourth of July Celebration

When: July 4, 7 p.m.

Where: Legislative Mall, Dover

Fourth of July in Bethany Beach

When: July 4 – 5, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Bethany Beach near Wellington Parkway

Go Fourth Lewes

When: July 4, dusk

Where: Lewes Beach, visible from multiple parts of the beach

New Jersey

Freedom Festival – Southside Johnny

When: July 4, event starts at 5 p.m., fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

Where: Wiggins Park, 2 Riverside Drive, Camden

Ocean City Fireworks

When: July 4, 9 p.m.

Where: Near Music Pier

Stone Harbor Fireworks

When: July 4, 9 p.m.

Where: Along the Stone Harbor beachfront