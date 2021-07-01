ELKINS PARK, Pa. (CBS) — Bill Cosby woke up a free man Thursday morning — one day after his conviction was tossed, and he was released from prison. CBS3 is learning more about what his future plans are.

Cosby’s spokesperson, Andrew Wyatt, expressed his gratitude for the correctional staff at the Montgomery County prison Phoenix on Thursday morning.

CBS3’s Matt Petrillo asked Wyatt what Cosby learned behind bars.

“He’s just fantastic, been telling jokes all morning, all night,” Wyatt said.

Wyatt answered questions outside the comedian’s Elkins Park home Thursday, saying Cosby is ready to get back to work and entertain.

“Soon he will be out, promoters are calling, so many people are calling. We have producers who call and say you need to do a TV show about this. He’s just excited that the world is welcoming him back,” Wyatt said.

Wyatt also said Cosby, now 83 years old, is healthy. When he went into prison more than two years ago he was about 220 pounds and is now down to under 180.

“He’s in great shape, he got on the scale last night and again this morning and he weighs 173 pounds he went in at 215 but when he went in he gave up bread, desserts, a lot of food to stay healthy,” Wyatt said.

Wyatt was also asked how Cosby can move on when so many women maintain they were sexually assaulted.

“He’s fully vindicated and that’s what we wanted to show that this should have never happened, he should have never been charged and this district attorney Kevin Steele knew, but he was using Mr. Cosby to escalate his political aspirations.”

Bill Cosby’s wife never visited him while in prison, but his spokesperson told us that Cosby plans to see her later today and spend the next few months with her, but it wasn’t said where that is going to be.