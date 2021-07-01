PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Bill Cosby says he feels “vindicated” and overjoyed following the Pennsylvania Supreme Court’s decision to overturn his assault conviction. The former sitcom father told CBS This Morning’s Jericka Duncan he was excited to return to his Elkins Park home.

Cosby’s legal team granted CBS News the interview inside Cosby’s home, allowing Duncan to talk with the star for five minutes. Duncan was the only network tv correspondent allowed to speak with Cosby inside his home following his release.

No cameras were allowed inside the home during the interview.

83-year-old Bill Cosby was released yesterday, after serving nearly three years in state prison. The judges determined Cosby should not have been prosecuted, but didn't weigh in on whether he's guilty.@Jerickaduncan spoke with Cosby inside his home after his release. pic.twitter.com/q9YHb8fWqa — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) July 1, 2021

It’s the same estate where Cosby drugged and assaulted then-Temple University employee Andrea Constand in 2004. A 2018 jury found Cosby guilty of the charges. Cosby agreed to serve 10 years in exchange for expressing no remorse for the incident.

All of that now gone as the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled the 83-year-old did not receive a fair trial, setting him free on Wednesday.

In a radio interview after his release, Cosby talked at length about fellow prisoners who believed they were wrongfully convicted.

“And I know there are many liars out there, but these people can’t get lawyers,” he said.

As Cosby soaks in his newfound freedom, accusers are shocked the man they claimed abused them is walking the streets again.

“I’m stunned,” Victoria Valentino, who accused Cosby of drugging and raping her in 1969, told CBS, adding, “It sends the message that the law is not on our side.”

Duncan described the talk with Cosby “surreal,” saying the interview happened last minute and didn’t allow cameras inside the home.

CBS’s Jericka Duncan contributed to this report.