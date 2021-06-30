PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A double shooting leaves one woman dead and another fighting for her life in West Philadelphia. It happened just after 11 p.m. Tuesday at 46th and Walnut Streets.
Police found a 33-year-old woman shot in both legs and her arm. A 36-year-old woman was shot in the face, chest and torso.
Investigators believe at least one of the women, or both of them, were targeted.
Authorities say at least 21 shots were fired.
“Several of the spent shell casings appear to be rifle rounds because they’re much longer and appear to come from a rifle. And the other spent shell casings are clearly from a semiautomatic handgun. So we know two weapons were used,” Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.
The 36-year-old died at the hospital. The 33-year-old is in critical, but stable condition and is expected to survive.
No arrests have been made.