Shade, Water Crucial For Pets During Heat Emergency; Report A Pet In Danger

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The heat emergency in Philadelphia is also affecting pets. During excessive heat, all dogs must have one or more separate areas of shade that is large enough to accommodate the entire body of the dog and protect it from the direct rays of the sun.
The Animal Care and Control Team of Philadelphia says not having shade and water for your dog can be deadly.READ MORE: Philadelphia Weather: 1 More Day Of Dangerous Heat As Temperatures To Feel Like Triple Digits, Storms To Develop Wednesday Brotherly Love: Black Men Heal Providing Free Therapy Sessions
If you do not give your dog shade, you can face a $500 fine.
To report a dog in danger, call (267) 385-3800.MORE NEWS: EXCLUSIVE: Family Member Of Alexis Woods, Woman Killed Outside Christiana Mall, Believes Shooting Was 'Premeditated'
For more information, click here.