NEW CASTLE COUNTY, Del. (CBS) — One person is dead following a crash involving an ambulance in New Castle County, Delaware, police say. The accident happened near the intersection of Darley and Ravine Roads in Claymont around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Police are on the scene investigating.
Darley Road is shut down in both directions at this time.
Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates.