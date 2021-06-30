Man Shot Multiple Times, Killed In Frankford

CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man was shot multiple times and killed in Philadelphia’s Frankford neighborhood. Officers on patrol found the victim on the 4600 block of Tackawanna Street just after 11 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say the 45-year-old man was unconscious and bleeding heavily from his head, chest and back.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

There’s no word on a motive and no arrests in the case.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.