Man Shot Multiple Times, Killed In Frankford

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man was shot multiple times and killed in Philadelphia’s Frankford neighborhood. Officers on patrol found the victim on the 4600 block of Tackawanna Street just after 11 p.m. Tuesday.Philadelphia Weather: 1 More Day Of Dangerous Heat As Temperatures To Feel Like Triple Digits, Storms To Develop Wednesday
Police say the 45-year-old man was unconscious and bleeding heavily from his head, chest and back.READ MORE: Brotherly Love: Black Men Heal Providing Free Therapy Sessions
He was pronounced dead at the hospital.
There’s no word on a motive and no arrests in the case.MORE NEWS: EXCLUSIVE: Family Member Of Alexis Woods, Woman Killed Outside Christiana Mall, Believes Shooting Was 'Premeditated'
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.