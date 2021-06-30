Double Shooting Leaves 2 Injured In West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A double shooting in West Philadelphia is under investigation. Eyewitness News was at the scene on the 1400 block of Hobart Street.
Police say more than 20 shots were fired around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.
A 19-year-old man was shot in the hand and a 20-year-old victim was shot in the back.
Both victims are in stable condition.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.