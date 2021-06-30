PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man was shot while closing up a corner store in Philadelphia’s Oxford Circle neighborhood. It happened around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday on the 5400 block of Rutland Street.
Police say the employee was closing the shop when a suspect tried to rob it.
The suspect opened fire, shooting the employee in the arm.
The worker drove himself to the hospital where he is in stable condition.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.