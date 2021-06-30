CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man was shot while closing up a corner store in Philadelphia’s Oxford Circle neighborhood. It happened around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday on the 5400 block of Rutland Street.

Police say the employee was closing the shop when a suspect tried to rob it.

READ MORE: Philadelphia Weather: 1 More Day Of Dangerous Heat As Temperatures To Feel Like Triple Digits, Storms To Develop Wednesday

Corner Store Employee Shot During Attempted Robbery In Oxford Circle, Philadelphia Police Say

READ MORE: Brotherly Love: Black Men Heal Providing Free Therapy Sessions

The suspect opened fire, shooting the employee in the arm.

The worker drove himself to the hospital where he is in stable condition.

MORE NEWS: EXCLUSIVE: Family Member Of Alexis Woods, Woman Killed Outside Christiana Mall, Believes Shooting Was 'Premeditated'

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.