PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – With the city of Philadelphia and its surrounding areas under a heat emergency, finding a place to cool off has become priority number one.

Here’s where you can cool down or find help:

PHILLY COOLING CENTERS

Whitman Library – 200 Snyder Ave.

Blanche Nixon/Cobbs Creek Branch – 5800 Cobbs Creek Parkway

Lucien Blackwell West Philadelphia Regional Library – 125 S 52Nd St.

Lillian Marrero Library – 601 W Lehigh Ave.

Widener Branch – 2808 W Lehigh Ave.

Frankford Branch – 4634 Frankford Ave.

Fox Chase Library – 501 Rhawn St.

PHILLY PUBLIC SPRAYGROUNDS

A list of public sprinklers and spraygrounds can be found here.

PHILLY PUBLIC POOLS

Find a public pool near you, here.

The city released a list of pool opening dates on Monday. That information is available here.

EMERGENCY INFORMATION

The city’s Heatline is open for those looking for safety tips and heat-related medical issues: (215) 765-9040.

PET INFORMATION

ACCT Philadelphia says not having shade and water for your dog can be deadly. You can report a dog in danger by calling (267) 385-3800.

DELAWARE COUNTY

The Delaware County Office of Services for the Aging have a hotline for heat-related information: (610) 872-1558. Anyone who needs additional assistance can call (610) 490-1300.

DELCO SPRAYGROUNDS

East Caln Park at Bell Tavern – 109 Bell Tavern Rd., open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Fountain of Youth Spray Park – 51 Manatawny Street, open 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

John O. Green Memorial Park – S. Matlack St and E. Miner St., open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY

Montgomery Township Spray Park – 1030 Horsham Rd., open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

SOUTH JERSEY

Burlington County

The county Parks Department says there are no public pools in the county. Anyone with heat-related illness or questions can call the county number at 211.

Camden County

POOLS

Pennsauken Municipal Pool – 6100 River Road, open noon to 7 p.m. weekdays

Roberts Pool – 215 Hillcrest Ave., must buy pool passes at 678 Haddon Avenue, open 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Saturday

In Camden County, police will go to check on seniors, click here to submit a request

Cumberland County

SPRAYGROUNDS

City of Bridgeton Splash Park – 35 Mayor Atiken Drive, open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Gloucester County

Gloucester Township Municipal Pool – 59 Monroe Drive, 9 a.m.-8 p.m. weekdays