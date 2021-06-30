PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — Three women who accused Bill Cosby of sexual assault say they are “disgusted” after the disgraced sitcom actor’s conviction was overturned by the state’s Supreme Court Wednesday, according to attorney Lisa Bloom.

The prolific lawyer took to social media after the news broke, writing that she joined her clients in their frustrations.

The 3 Bill Cosby accusers I represent and I are disgusted that he is a free man today. He is not released because he is innocent. He is released because a prosecutor promised him years ago that he would not be brought to justice, without even making a deal for him to do time. — Lisa Bloom (@LisaBloom) June 30, 2021

“He is not released because he is innocent,” she tweeted. “He is released because a prosecutor promised him years ago that he would not be brought to justice, without even making a deal for him to do time.”

Cosby had only served two years of his three to 10-year prison sentence for the 2004 drugging and assault of Andrea Constand. The 83-year-old had promised to serve the full 10 years in lieu of acknowledging his actions toward Constand.

Gloria Allred, who represents 33 of Cosby’s accusers, issued a statement ahead of a 5:30 p.m. press conference. The statement read, This decision by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court today to overturn the conviction of Bill Cosby must be devastating for Bill Cosby’s accusers. My heart especially goes out to those who bravely testified in both of his criminal cases.”

She added, “Despite the Pennsylvania Supreme Court’s decision, this was an important fight for justice and even though the court overturned the conviction on technical grounds, it did not vindicate Bill Cosby’s conduct and should not be interpreted as a statement or a finding that he did not engage in the acts of which he has been accused.”

On the decision to overturn the conviction, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele released a statement saying in part, “The majority decision by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court orders the release of William H. Cosby Jr. from state prison. He was found guilty by a jury and now goes free on a procedural issue that is irrelevant to the facts of the crime.”

DA Steele praised Constand for her bravery and added, “My hope is that this decision will not dampen the reporting of sexual assaults by victims. Prosecutors in my office will continue to follow the evidence wherever and to whomever it leads. We still believe that no one is above the law—including those who are rich, famous and powerful.”

Cosby owns a home in Elkins Park, where Eyewitness News reporter Matt Petrillo spoke to one of the actor’s neighbors. He says doesn’t mind Cosby returning to the area but knows others don’t share that opinion.

Bill Cosby will be released from prison Wednesday after PA’s highest court overturned his sex assault conviction. This neighbor of Cosby’s Elkins Park home says he’s always been a quiet neighbor and doesn’t mind his return – but adds he doesn’t speak for everyone @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/RAA5XTzDCr — Matt Petrillo (@MattPetrillo) June 30, 2021

Che Mitchell told Petrillo Cosby is welcome as far as he’s concerned.

“I didn’t believe he was guilty of any of those things,” Mitchell said, adding, “It’s hard watching someone you idolized go through something that is bogus.

Neighbor Che Mitchell welcomes Cosby home, saying he was excited to move here three years ago after learning Cosby’s house was across the street https://t.co/0vlr8tbbQY pic.twitter.com/SGYEnxz8sL — Matt Petrillo (@MattPetrillo) June 30, 2021

Former on-air wife Phylicia Rashad, who played Clair Huxtable on ‘The Cosby Show,’ described Cosby’s imprisonment as “a miscarriage of justice” that has now been “corrected.”

FINALLY!!!! A terrible wrong is being righted- a miscarriage of justice is corrected! pic.twitter.com/NrGUdwr23c — Phylicia Rashad (@PhyliciaRashad) June 30, 2021

Prosecutors did not immediately say if they would appeal or seek to try Cosby for a third time.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.