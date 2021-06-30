NEWTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — In Bucks County, a family is celebrating as their matriarch turns 100! Irene Bittner credits a bit of scotch each day for her longevity.
Her family says she has a taste every day around 5 p.m.
On Monday, her family threw a party at her Newtown nursing and care facility.
They also arranged a special gift — a letter from the White House, celebrating Ms. Bittner as a member of the greatest generation.
Happy birthday, young lady!