PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — A bad crash on the Blue Route in Plymouth Township is tying up traffic for the evening commute. A car drove through the guardrail and down the embankment on the southbound side of the highway in between the Mid-County Toll Plaza and the Schuylkill Expressway.
Only one lane is getting by on the Blue Route and the delays are trickling down to the Schuylkill.
It could be a while before that jam finally clears up.
Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates on this developing story.