CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Blue Route, Local, Plymouth Township News

PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — A bad crash on the Blue Route in Plymouth Township is tying up traffic for the evening commute. A car drove through the guardrail and down the embankment on the southbound side of the highway in between the Mid-County Toll Plaza and the Schuylkill Expressway.

READ MORE: Facebook Message Leads To Warrant In Years-Old Rape Claim At Gettysburg College

Only one lane is getting by on the Blue Route and the delays are trickling down to the Schuylkill.

READ MORE: Thousands Of Municipal Workers In Philadelphia Threatening To Go On Strike

It could be a while before that jam finally clears up.

MORE NEWS: New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal Stepping Down To Join SEC

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates on this developing story.