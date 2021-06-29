CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — Many are doing whatever it takes to beat the heat. South Jersey is scorching hot right now. This is the third heatwave this month, and staying hydrated is key.

Whether on land or water, you want to stay cool in the steaming hot temperatures.

“This breeze right now is amazing. I’m loving it,” Taylor Scott said.

Babies were out for a treat on the Camden Waterfront. Nice breeze, but the real feel is 104 degrees.

“I’m thinking about buying me one of those baby pools and putting my feet in it,” David Lamarr said.

Any shaded area did the trick. But Magdaliz Roura decided to brave the heat with a power walk during her lunch hour.

“I’m embracing the heat. It’s wonderful. I’m glad it’s summer,” she said.

On a hot day like today, staying hydrated is key.

The president of New Jersey American Water, the largest water utility in the state, says it’s important to drink before you start feeling thirsty because by then, you’re already dehydrated.

“It’s not about being out in the heat and chugging a lot of water. It’s about taking sips and water throughout the day whether you’re inside or out,” said Mark McDonough.

Severe dehydration can lead to rapid heartbeat, dizziness, and nausea, and may require medical attention.

Your vehicle may need some TLC as well. In the last month, more than 10,000 AAA members have called for help during severe heat episodes.

“40% of those calls into AAA during these heatwaves have been for dead car batteries and flat tires,” said Jana Tidwell with AAA Mid-Atlantic.

Professionals suggest checking tires to ensure they are properly inflated. AAA car care centers offer free battery and tire checks whether you’re a member or not.

While staying cool and hydrated are top priorities, the fire department is sending a gentle reminder to stay away from fire hydrants.

Not only is it illegal to open them, but it creates a lot of challenges for the water company to maintain its system while serving 2.8 million people across the state each day.